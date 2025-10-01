Nikhil Kamath hiring engineers to work directly with him on ‘High stakes. Real impact’ project — Check if you fit

Zerodha co-founder and billionaire Nikhil Kamath is hiring engineers to work directly with him what he described as a ‘High stakes. Real impact’ project for his WTF podcast on YouTube.

In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), Nikhil Kamath wrote about what he is looking for in an ideal candidate.

Nikhil Kamath hiring engineers to work with him “WE'RE HIRING FOUNDING ENGINEERS AT WTF,” Kamath began on X, adding that they are “building one of the most exciting projects yet at WTF, something that will shape us as a brand, as a platform, and (hopefully) create a far wider impact with and for the youth of India.”

Giving details he said that the core team “will work directly with me and a handful of the best folks from WTF”.

“This is on-site in Mumbai, full-time. Ground floor. High stakes. Real impact,” he added.

Want to apply? Here’s who Nikhil Kamath is looking for: • 4–5 Founding Engineers ready to roll up their sleeves.

• Builders who’ve taken products from 0 → 1 and scaled them.

• Strong fundamentals, obsessed with end-user experience.

• Comfortable making smart trade-offs across scale, cost, and latency.

• AI-native thinkers who can straddle frontend, backend, ML, infra, and stitch it all together.

• The curious ones who tinker, break, hack, and rebuild. If you’ve been exploring with LLMs, Cursor, or AI-first tools, even better.

“Show us your GitHub repos, the side projects, experiments, and crazy hacks that reflect your curiosity,” he added.

Where can you send your applications? According to Kamath's post, those excited by “the idea of building something transformative from day zero”, can share their applications with the HR via email here — HR@allthingswtf.com or drop their GitHub link and profile in the comments of his post and “We’ll reach out if it’s a potential fit.”