Nikhil Kamath, Kishore Biyani launch The Foundery to back aspiring entrepreneurs, offers 25% equity for co-founders

Zerodha co-founder has launched The Foundery, a launchpad for early-stage startups in India, along with Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani. The 90-day residential programme is a combination of elements of a school, accelerator, and venture studio, and helps aspiring entrepreneurs get a kickstart to their businesses through an immersive experience from concept development to investment readiness, along with a chance to get 25% equity share in the business.

“So, an idiot I know said high-priced MBAs might be a bad idea, so here's something different, and if you are amongst the lucky few that get admitted, not only do you get everything you need to build a consumer brand, you don’t pay any college fees, instead you get the capital and know-how to start the brand,” Nikhil Kamath said in a post on X, announcing the launch of the programme.

Selected entrepreneurs are offered a number of benefits.

Advertisement

Also Read | Meet the mentors of Nikhil Kamath and Kishore Biyani's The Foundery

25% equity for co-founders The Foundery will select 30 co-founders and approve the ideas of 20 businesses during its 90-day residential programme at Alibaug.

Applicants are required to pay a fee of ₹5,000 to apply to the programme, applications of which are being accepted till mid-January, 2026.

Applicants whose businesses are backed by The Foundery, will receive up to 25% equity in those startups. This means that entrepreneurs are not only guided by mentors, product teams, brand teams with AI stacks, creative support, and investor access, they also get to retain a large chunk of the business they have started.

What are the other benefits? Apart from getting 25% equity in the startups, co-founders of a business will be provided up to ₹4 crore from The Foundery for product development, launch, and early scale.

Advertisement

At the end of the programme, aspiring entrepreneurs will walk out as a co-founder of a funded, launch-ready business having end-to-end support from Nikhil Kamath's WTF and Kishore Biyani's Think9 networks.

The programme also promises guidance even after the three-month The Foundery project ends. Even if at a point a business loses direction or fails to take off, the co-founders can work with mentors to rebuild and pivot the idea, and is “never left unsupported”.

People including aspiring founders, early-stage entrepreneurs, and mid-career professionals can apply for participating in The Foundery programme.

The mentors of the project include Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Kunal Bahl, Mithun Sacheti, Varun Berry, Rama Bijapurkar, and Aakrit Vaish, among others. Applicants can go to The Foundery website to apply for the programme.