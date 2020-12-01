Nikola teaches GM a lesson

Nikola teaches GM a lesson2 min read . 02:00 PM IST
- Tesla’s disruption story may be the exception rather than the rule in the auto industry’s shift to electric vehicles
Nikola Corp. isn’t turning out to be the next Tesla that investors—and General Motors—were hoping for.
The electric-vehicle startup put its eye-catching “Badger" pickup-truck project on ice Monday as part of a radically shrunken version of its deal with GM. All that is left of the original agreement signed in September is a plan for GM to supply Nikola with fuel-cell technology for U.S. big rigs.
