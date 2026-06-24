Nila Spaces and IKEA partner for B2B push, eye growth in India’s emerging ready-to-live homes market

Home furnishing giant IKEA has entered Gujarat’s residential market through a collaboration with Nila Spaces’ VIDA project in Ahmedabad, marking a new step in its business-to-business (B2B) growth strategy.

The move comes as more homebuyers seek homes that are functional and ready for occupancy from day one.

Deep Vadodaria, Managing Director and CEO of Nila Spaces, said the collaboration reflects the changing expectations of homebuyers seeking convenience and functionality from the outset.

“Today’s homebuyers are looking beyond just four walls. They want homes that are thoughtfully designed, ready to live in, and aligned with their lifestyle aspirations. Our partnership with IKEA allows us to offer customers a more complete living experience by combining quality housing with smart, functional home solutions,” Vadodaria said.

“We started serving customers in Gujarat through e-commerce in 2020, which helped us understand local needs and how preferences around home furnishing are evolving,” said Manisha Prabhu, Country Business Manager, IKEA India. “A clear shift we recognise in Ahmedabad is the growing preference for ready-to-move-in homes.”

According to Prabhu, rapid urbanisation, changing family structures, and investment-driven home purchases are prompting buyers to seek homes that require less effort to set up after possession.

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Through the partnership, homeowners will have the option to get their homes planned and furnished by IKEA, while model apartments designed by the company will showcase practical and personalised living solutions.

The initiative aligns with IKEA India’s broader B2B ambitions, which already span hospitality, commercial, retail and residential segments. Prabhu said residential developments represent a significant opportunity because they allow IKEA to engage with customers earlier in their homeownership journey.

“Residential projects continue to be an important focus area. This model allows us to reach customers much earlier and demonstrate how IKEA solutions can support different lifestyles and everyday needs,” she said.

The company has tailored its design approach for Ahmedabad around local living patterns. Family gatherings, hosting guests, cooking and efficient use of space influenced the layouts and storage solutions developed for the project.

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“Life-at-home understanding is our biggest strength,” Prabhu noted. “The idea was to show how IKEA solutions can make a home work better from day one, while still leaving room for customers to personalise it over time.”

Looking ahead, IKEA expects the ready-to-move-in housing segment to gain momentum across both metropolitan and emerging cities. Prabhu pointed to growing demand in cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Jaipur, Lucknow and Chandigarh, alongside larger markets including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad.

As developers increasingly incorporate modular kitchens, wardrobes and storage solutions into new projects, IKEA sees an opportunity to expand collaborations that integrate furniture, design and functionality into homes from the planning stage itself.