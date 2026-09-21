Nilon’s explores majority stake sale at up to ₹1,200 crore valuation

Priyamvada C
2 min read21 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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Dipak Sanghavi, managing director and CEO, Nilon’s.
Summary
Existing investors are exploring a partial or full stake sale, but the exact terms of the deal have yet to be determined.

Pune-based Nilon’s, which makes pickles, spices and other packaged foods, is exploring a majority stake sale that could value the company at 800-1,200 crore, according to three people familiar with the development.

The deal process has been launched, with several strategic and private equity firms tapped to participate, said one of the people cited above. Existing investors are exploring a partial or full stake sale, but the exact terms of the deal have yet to be determined, as discussions are still underway, added the second person.

“The company is seeking a valuation of about 2-2.5x its revenue. If the deal materializes, the current thinking is for the founding family to continue overseeing the operations,” the third person said, adding that O3 Capital is helping Nilon’s find buyers.

All the people spoke on the condition of anonymity, as the discussions are still private. Mint's queries emailed to Nilon’s and O3 Capital remained unanswered.

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A growing business

The founding family holds close to a 20% stake in the company, while the rest is held by the funds, enterprises, and other angel investors, including BanyanTree Capital, Spark Midas Investment Fund, and London-based entrepreneur Kirit Pathak, among others.

Founded in 1962 by Suresh Sanghavi, Nilon’s India has grown into one of the country's fastest-growing processed food companies, offering an extensive range of high-quality products. It is currently led by Dipak Sanghavi, who has steered the company’s journey from 8 crore to more than 450 crore within a decade and a half, according to the company’s website.

Nilon’s, which began as a pickle company, has transformed into a food solution company with products such as cooking pastes, Chinese range, ready-to-cook mixes, pastas, instant mixes, jams, ketchup and sauces, Sewaiyan, chutney and breakfast cereals. Its brand presence has expanded across 400,000 retail outlets in India with over 13 depots and 3,000 distributors.

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It currently has manufacturing plants in Maharashtra and the North-East, while its products are also exported globally across markets such as Japan, France, US, South Africa, Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and Canada.

Nilon’s Enterprises, the legal entity, posted a nearly flat net profit of about 1.5 crore in FY25, showed data sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler from the ministry of corporate affairs.

Nilon's main competitors in the Indian processed food and condiment market are Mother's Recipe (acquired by Desai Brothers Ltd), Priya (part of Ushodaya Enterprises), Pachranga Foods, and Capital Foods. It may also compete with Kissan, Dabur and Cremica across some overlapping segments.

India’s $100 billion packaged food and beverage market is projected to expand to about $150 billion by 2030, according to estimates from market research firm Redseer, driven by changing consumer values, urban lifestyles, and the rise of quick commerce, converging to fundamentally alter what Indians eat and where they buy it.

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About the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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