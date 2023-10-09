Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Ravish Kumar quit Viacom18

New Delhi: Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head of Hindi and kids TV network at Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd, has quit the company. The move comes days after Ravish Kumar, quit as head of regional entertainment (Kannada and Marathi clusters) and two months after Manisha Sharma resigned as chief content officer, Hindi mass entertainment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharma's exit was then perceived as the first of multiple departures from the media and entertainment firm with Alok Jain having joined as president and head of Colors Hindi and regional, and many senior executives being made to report to him.

"After 17 years of leading the pivotal businesses of kids entertainment and Hindi mass entertainment at Viacom18, Nina Elavia Jaipuria will be moving on from the company to pursue her individual goals at the close of this calendar year. We thank her for her contribution in shaping Viacom18 as a preferred entertainment destination and wish her all the best in her future ventures," a Viacom18 spokesperson said in response to Mint's queries.

Jaipuria joined Viacom18 in 2006 as business head of Nickelodeon. The company’s flagship Hindi mass entertainment play, including COLORS, Rishtey and Rishtey Cineplex, was an addition to her portfolio later. Prior to Viacom18, she had served as vice-president, marketing and communication at Sony Entertainment Television and senior product manager, customer acquisitions, BPL Mobile besides account manager at advertising marketing communications company Lowe Lintas.

Kumar, on the other hand, had worked as executive vice-president and general manager at Star India Pvt Ltd before joining Viacom18 in 2011.

Jain joined Viacom18 this July after a nearly seven-year stint at Disney Star where he was handling P&L (profit & loss) for the company's Telugu, Bengali, Oriya, and Kannada cluster of TV channels and Disney+ Hotstar business. This April, Kevin Vaz, the head of network entertainment channels at Disney Star, also quit the company after a 26-year stint to join Viacom18 as head of TV business and digital for regional networks.

