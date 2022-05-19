Nine assets under Nucleus Office Parks receive LEED certifications

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Nucleus Office Parks with 13 grade A commercial space, currently, holds a portfolio of more than 16 million square feet - of which 11.8 million square feet have received these certifications.
Nucleus Office Parks has become the country's largest office portfolio to have received leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certifications for existing buildings v4.1: Operations and Maintenance from the Green Business Certification Inc (GBCI).
Nucleus Office Parks is the operating platform for Blackstone Real Estate's wholly-owned offices in India.
On the achievement, Quaiser Parvez, CEO, Nucleus Office Parks said, "We are thrilled to become the largest USGBC LEED Operations and Maintenance certified office portfolio in India and be recognized for our relentless focus on the environment and sustainability. It is a very important milestone in our journey and testifies to our commitment to providing truly world-class buildings for our tenants. We strongly believe in meaningful sustainable growth which serves the interests of not just a company and its stakeholders but also the communities and ecosystems in which we operate."
The platform bagged the certifications on the merit of various green initiatives. Most of the facilities in the portfolio have invested in onsite solar or offsite renewable power. The office parks have significantly reduced the overall energy consumption and carbon emissions, decreased potable water use by over 45%, minimized waste diversion to landfills, and implemented measures to enhance the health and well-being of all its occupants.
Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan, Managing Director, Southeast Asia & Middle East of GBCI India said, "Nucleus Office Parks has set a worthy example of how businesses can be successful while being aware of their environmental impact. India is on a path of growth and development. At the same time, it had also made strong climate commitments that need to be fulfilled over the coming decades. These are concurrent goals and can only be achieved when businesses and industries prioritize sustainability. GBCI will to work with real estate developers and organizations to ensure sustainability standards are being upheld."
In India, GBCI is the foremost authority on sustainability in building design, construction, and operation and is part of the US Green Building Council (USGBC) which offers independent oversight of professional credentialing and project certification under the LEED green building rating system.
The company's six assets including ONE BKC, One International Centre, One World Centre in Mumbai, Trade Tower and Exora Business Parks in Bangalore, and Kosmo One in Chennai have received Platinum LEED certification. There are three other assets including Prime Bay in Mumbai, Concept Tech Park in Gurugram, and Cessna Business Park in Bangalore that has received Gold LEED certification.