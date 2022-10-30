A total of nine firms of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added ₹90,318.74 crore in market valuation last week amid a positive trend in equities, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest winner, according to the news agency PTI.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 652.7 points or 1.10 per cent.

Markets had a special one-hour Muhurat trading session on this Diwali, Monday to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2079. Stock markets were closed on Wednesday for 'Diwali Balipratipada'.

Barring Hindustan Unilever, rest nine companies witnessed addition in their market valuation, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys and State Bank of India (SBI), as per PTI reports.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries rallied ₹36,566.82 crore to reach ₹17,08,932.42 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank advanced ₹11,195.61 crore to ₹8,12,378.52 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market valuation jumped ₹10,792.67 crore to ₹4,54,404.76 crore and that of SBI climbed ₹8,879.98 crore to ₹5,09,372.21 crore, PTI reported.

TCS added ₹8,617.06 crore, taking its valuation to ₹11,57,339.65 crore.

The mcap of HDFC surged ₹8,214.27 crore to ₹4,36,240.27 crore and that of Infosys zoomed ₹5,259.92 crore to ₹6,36,476.13 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation climbed ₹568.37 crore to ₹6,32,832.76 crore and that of ITC ₹224.04 crore to ₹4,28,677.66 crore.

However, the market valuation of Hindustan Unilever tanked ₹30,509.44 crore to stand at ₹5,93,318.79 crore, according to PTI reports.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm in terms of market capitalisation, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, SBI, Airtel, HDFC and ITC.

(With PTI inputs)