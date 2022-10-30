Home / Companies / News /  Nine of top 10 firms add 90,319 cr in market valuation; Reliance biggest winner

A total of nine firms of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added 90,318.74 crore in market valuation last week amid a positive trend in equities, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest winner, according to the news agency PTI. 

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 652.7 points or 1.10 per cent.

Markets had a special one-hour Muhurat trading session on this Diwali, Monday to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2079. Stock markets were closed on Wednesday for 'Diwali Balipratipada'.

Barring Hindustan Unilever, rest nine companies witnessed addition in their market valuation, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys and State Bank of India (SBI),  as per PTI reports. 

The market valuation of Reliance Industries rallied 36,566.82 crore to reach 17,08,932.42 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank advanced 11,195.61 crore to 8,12,378.52 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market valuation jumped 10,792.67 crore to 4,54,404.76 crore and that of SBI climbed 8,879.98 crore to 5,09,372.21 crore, PTI reported. 

TCS added 8,617.06 crore, taking its valuation to 11,57,339.65 crore.

The mcap of HDFC surged 8,214.27 crore to 4,36,240.27 crore and that of Infosys zoomed 5,259.92 crore to 6,36,476.13 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation climbed 568.37 crore to 6,32,832.76 crore and that of ITC 224.04 crore to 4,28,677.66 crore.

However, the market valuation of Hindustan Unilever tanked 30,509.44 crore to stand at 5,93,318.79 crore, according to PTI reports. 

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm in terms of market capitalisation, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, SBI, Airtel, HDFC and ITC. 

 

(With PTI inputs) 

