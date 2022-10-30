Nine of top 10 firms add ₹90,319 cr in market valuation; Reliance biggest winner1 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2022, 11:46 AM IST
Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 652.7 points or 1.10 per cent.
A total of nine firms of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added ₹90,318.74 crore in market valuation last week amid a positive trend in equities, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest winner, according to the news agency PTI.