Nine of top 10 firms adds over 79,000 cr; TCS biggest gainer

Nine of top 10 firms adds over ₹79,000 cr; TCS biggest gainer1 min read . 11:02 AM IST
Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex increased by 630.16 points or 1%, and the barometer settled at 62,293.64, its fresh record closing high on Friday.
A total of nine of the top 10 valued firms together added ₹79,798.3 crore in market valuation last week. With this, the IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys have emerged as the biggest winners, according to the news agency PTI.
All the 10 most valued firms including Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Hindustan Unilever Limited witnessed gains in their market valuation, except Adani Enterprises.
According to the data, the market valuation of TCS jumped ₹17,215.83 crore to ₹12,39,997.62 crore, while Infosys added ₹15,946.6 crore taking its valuation to ₹6,86,211.59 crore.
The market valuation of Reliance Industries rallied ₹13,192.48 crore to ₹17,70,532.20 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever climbed ₹12,535.07 crore to ₹5,95,997.32 crore.
ICICI Bank's market capitalization (mcap) zoomed ₹6,463.34 crore to ₹6,48,362.25 crore and that of Bharti Airtel gained ₹5,451.97 crore to ₹4,71,094.46 crore.
State Bank of India's mcap grew by ₹4,283.81 crore to ₹5,42,125.54 crore and that of HDFC advanced ₹2,674.47 crore to ₹4,87,908.63 crore, PTI reported.
The market capitalization of HDFC Bank jumped ₹2,034.73 crore to ₹9,01,523.93 crore. However, Adani Enterprises remained an exception as the market valuation plunged ₹13,281.01 crore to ₹4,44,982.34 crore.
Reliance Industries was leading the chart in the ranking of the most valued firms, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, and Adani Enterprises.
(With PTI inputs)
