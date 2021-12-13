Ninjacart gets Walmart funds

Ninjacart says it works closely with farmers and has helped over 100,000 farmers across 150 villages to generate better revenue. “With this investment, we are further able to strengthen our grocery footprint and offering as consumers across the country throng to e-grocery for quality and affordable options in the fresh category," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO at Flipkart Group. Flipkart offers grocery in 1,800 cities and towns and aims to take its offering to 2,000 more towns by mid-next year. Fresh fruit and vegetables will be integral to the expansion, with the firm investing in technology capabilities to ensure best quality checks for the end-consumer.