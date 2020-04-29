NinjaCart to help farmers sell directly to consumers

Fresh produce supply chain startup NinjaCart has launched a new initiative that helps farmers struggling to find buyers for their fresh produce to directly sell to consumers.

With the new initiative, Harvest the Farms, Ninjacart will identify vegetables that are in excess supply, as well as those that are going un-harvested within their farmer networks. The startup plans to buy this excess produce directly from farmers to help them in recovering their investments.

Some of the produce available under 'Harvest the farms' initiative are tomato, capsicum, cauliflower, cabbage, banana, watermelon and muskmelon.

Bengaluru-based Ninjacart said that it will utilize its fresh produce supply chain across the country to distribute at a marginal cost from farms to consumers. Ninjacart is as B2B wholesaler that procures fresh produce from farmers and delivers them to retailers and businesses in major cities.

The startup plans to partner grocery stores in order to sell farm produce and list these stores on delivery platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy and Dunzo in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Pune. Customers can either directly purchase the produce from the store or order it online via delivery platforms.

Bengaluru-based Ninjacart, which was launched in 2015, delivers up to 1,500 tonnes of fruits and vegetables to retailers daily, with the highest demand from kirana stores. It raised $90 million from American investor Tiger Global last year and an undisclosed amount from Walmart and Flipkart in December.

However, as e-commerce and online grocery firms have faced multiple challenges delivering essentials to consumers, NinjaCart has stepped up efforts to increase distribution across the country.

“During these uncertain times, while we are dealing with supply chain disruption, we cannot overlook the farmer's plight and let the harvest go waste. With India’s largest fresh produce supply chain and extensive distribution network in cities, we believe we can leverage our capabilities to help farmers harvest the produce and let customers buy directly -- preventing food wastage and reducing losses to farmers," said Thirukumaran Nagarajan, CEO and co-founder of the agri-tech startup.

Last month, NinjaCart began supplying vegetables and fruits via its kirana store network directly to apartments and housing societies, in all the seven cities it operates in.

"Across the country, we've seen a surge in demand for essentials like fruits and vegetables. It was important that we connect suppliers and farmers directly with the end-user. With Dunzo’s logistics and on-demand services, this partnership with 'Harvest the Farms' ensures the safe and timely delivery of their produce directly to consumers, aiding the initiative as well as supporting the livelihood of our farmers," said Kabeer Biswas, chief executive and co-Founder, Dunzo, in a statement.





