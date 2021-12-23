NEW DELHI : The strategic divestment of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) is nearing conclusion, the government said Thursday.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) said in a Twitter post that financial bids for the divestment process had been received by potential bidders.

"Financial bids received for strategic disinvestment of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited. Process now moves to concluding stage," he said.

The government had invited preliminary bids for the strategic sale of NINL in January this year. Officials of the company had said that the privatisation proposal had received multiple expressions of interest.

Mint had earlier reported that ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steel company, Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel, Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (Meil) and Tata Steel are among firms that have been shortlisted for buying NINL.

SBI Capital Markets Ltd is the transaction adviser for the proposed 100% strategic disinvestment of NINL. The state-run firm was incorporated in 1982.

NINL's equity shareholding consists of Minerals & Metals Trading Corporation (49.78 per cent), National Mineral Development Corporation (10.10 per cent), MECON (0.68 per cent), Bharat Heavy Electricals (0.68 per cent), Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (12 per cent) and Odisha Mining Corporation (20.47 per cent).

NINL’s integrated steel plant is located at Kalinganagar Industrial Complex, Duburi, Odisha, with its captive iron ore mines located in Sundergarh and Keonjhar districts.

The state-run firm has a 1.1 million tonne per annum pig iron production capacity, with its captive iron ore mine having mineable reserves of around 90.91 million tonnes.

