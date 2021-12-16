NIPL, Western Union tie up to enable real-time cross-border money transfers

“Western Union’s account payout network enables payout into billions of accounts globally - these accounts are not just limited to bank accounts; it’s any consumer account globally, whether it be at a bank or even a mobile wallet or card," said Sohini Rajola, head - Middle East and Asia Pacific, Western Union. “We are excited to collaborate with NIPL, expanding and optimizing our account payout footprint and ultimately further strengthening our joint offering. India is a strategic market for Western Union and this collaboration is key to our efforts to expand real time payments solutions, expanding the breadth of our current offerings to ensure customers have all the options available to them to move money the way they prefer."