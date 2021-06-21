MUMBAI: Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NAM India), asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), has announced the appointment of Rupesh Patel as senior fund manager in equity investments, and Hideaki Masago as deputy chief risk officer.

In his last role, Patel worked with Tata Mutual Fund as senior fund manager, equities, where he managed some of the flagship equity funds such as Midcap Growth, Large Cap, Tax Savings, and Infrastructure Funds since 2008. He brings 19 years of diverse experience across equity investments, equity re-investments, credit risk assessment, and evaluation of infrastructure projects. He is a civil engineering graduate and an MBA in finance from Sardar Patel University.

Commenting on the appointment, Manish Gunwani, CIO - Equity Investments, Nippon India Mutual Fund, said, "We are delighted to have Rupesh on board. His in-depth knowledge and rich experience would complement and strengthen our equity investment management function and will help our team's collective endeavour to deliver value to all our unitholders."

Over a period of time, NAM India has been steadily strengthening its investment and fund management team. Rupesh is the third new addition to the team after Pranay Sinha, a senior fixed income manager from Aditya Birla Mutual Fund and Amar Kalkundrikar, a senior equity fund manager from HDFC Mutual Fund, both of whom joined the fund house recently.

Masago recently joined NAM India as deputy chief risk officer. He has been working with Nippon Life Group, Japan, for around 25 years across various areas such as risk management, capital markets and treasury. He has a Bachelors’ degree in Economics from Osaka University, Japan.

