Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Nippon India MF appoints Rupesh Patel as senior fund manager

Nippon India MF appoints Rupesh Patel as senior fund manager

Premium
Nippon India Mutual Fund has announced the appointment of Rupesh Patel as senior fund manager in equity investments, and Hideaki Masago as deputy chief risk officer.
1 min read . 12:15 PM IST Livemint

  • Over a period of time, NAM India has been steadily strengthening its investment and fund management team. Rupesh is the third new addition to the team in recent past

MUMBAI: Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NAM India), asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), has announced the appointment of Rupesh Patel as senior fund manager in equity investments, and Hideaki Masago as deputy chief risk officer.

MUMBAI: Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NAM India), asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), has announced the appointment of Rupesh Patel as senior fund manager in equity investments, and Hideaki Masago as deputy chief risk officer.

In his last role, Patel worked with Tata Mutual Fund as senior fund manager, equities, where he managed some of the flagship equity funds such as Midcap Growth, Large Cap, Tax Savings, and Infrastructure Funds since 2008. He brings 19 years of diverse experience across equity investments, equity re-investments, credit risk assessment, and evaluation of infrastructure projects. He is a civil engineering graduate and an MBA in finance from Sardar Patel University.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In his last role, Patel worked with Tata Mutual Fund as senior fund manager, equities, where he managed some of the flagship equity funds such as Midcap Growth, Large Cap, Tax Savings, and Infrastructure Funds since 2008. He brings 19 years of diverse experience across equity investments, equity re-investments, credit risk assessment, and evaluation of infrastructure projects. He is a civil engineering graduate and an MBA in finance from Sardar Patel University.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Commenting on the appointment, Manish Gunwani, CIO - Equity Investments, Nippon India Mutual Fund, said, "We are delighted to have Rupesh on board. His in-depth knowledge and rich experience would complement and strengthen our equity investment management function and will help our team's collective endeavour to deliver value to all our unitholders."

Over a period of time, NAM India has been steadily strengthening its investment and fund management team. Rupesh is the third new addition to the team after Pranay Sinha, a senior fixed income manager from Aditya Birla Mutual Fund and Amar Kalkundrikar, a senior equity fund manager from HDFC Mutual Fund, both of whom joined the fund house recently.

Masago recently joined NAM India as deputy chief risk officer. He has been working with Nippon Life Group, Japan, for around 25 years across various areas such as risk management, capital markets and treasury. He has a Bachelors’ degree in Economics from Osaka University, Japan.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!