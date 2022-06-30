Nippon India MF to discontinue Any Time Money Card facility

Following Sebi's recent direction to all the asset management companies that they cannot have bundled products, Nippon India MF announced to discontinue the facility with effect from 4 July
Nippon India Mutual Fund announced the discontinuation of the ‘Nippon India Any Time Money Card’ facility in all eligible schemes.
The feature used to provide the option to withdraw or spend money against investments in specific schemes of Nippon India Mutual Fund. The card used to work just like a debit card at Visa-enabled ATMs and merchant outlets in India.
With the Securities and Exchange Board of India recently issuing a direction to all the asset management companies that they cannot have bundled products, the fund house announced – through an addendum – to discontinue the facility with effect from 4 July, 2022.
“No existing schemes or ones which are proposed to be launched shall have bundled products,“ Sebi said in the letter.
From 4 July, 2022, the feature will not be available for both existing and new investors in all eligible schemes.
Investors were earlier eligible for this card only after having an account with either of the schemes namely - Nippon India Liquid Fund, Nippon India Ultra Short Duration Fund and Nippon India Low Duration Fund. The withdrawals/spending amount used to be debited from any of the above primary accounts or other accounts subject to conditions and limits. For this feature, the fund house also had a tie-up with HDFC Bank.