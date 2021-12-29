Vishal Jain, head -ETF and fund manager at Nippon India Mutual Fund, has put in his papers, as per people aware of the matter. He was part of the founding team of India’s oldest ETF - Nippon India ETF Nifty BeES.

The exchange traded fund (ETF) was originally launched in 2001 as part of Benchmark Mutual Fund.

Before his stint at Nippon AMC, he had set up his entrepreneurial venture in the Food & Beverage industry. Prior to that he was CIO Goldman Sachs Asset Management Company Private Limited, which took over Benchmark Mutual Fund.

At Nippon MF, Jain had also been handling three other ETFs - Nippon India ETF Junior BeES tracking Nifty Next 50 Index, CPSE ETF tracking Nifty CPSE Index and Nippon India ETF Bank BeES representing Nifty Bank Index. He was also acting as Head – ETF for the fund house.

The AUM of all these funds as on November 30, 2021 is about ₹32,800 crore.

Jain acted as a fund manager for the above-mentioned funds till Sep 26, 2021, after which the funds were taken over by Mehul Dama. Mehul Dama is a fund manager looking after more than 20 passive funds and is also responsible for ETF dealing desk. He is a commerce graduate from Mumbai University and a qualified Chartered Accountant.

In terms of what it means to investors, Santosh Joseph, founder and managing partner, Germinate Investor Services, LLP said that we need to give at least couple of quarters' time to see the impact on the performance of the fund.

Vishal Dhawan, CEO & founder, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors said, “from an ETF perspective, considering that these products are designed to track the index, the impact of change in the fund manager or the management team is minimal in our view and thus, investors do not need to take any action."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.