Nippon Steel’s Mori to Meet Steelworkers in Pittsburgh Next Week

Nippon Steel Corp.’s Vice President Takahiro Mori is set for a US visit that will include a meeting next week with workers representing the three major local unions that run United States Steel Corp.’s iconic plants in the Pittsburgh area.

Bloomberg
Published14 Nov 2024, 06:06 AM IST
Nippon Steel’s Mori to Meet Steelworkers in Pittsburgh Next Week
Nippon Steel’s Mori to Meet Steelworkers in Pittsburgh Next Week

(Bloomberg) -- Nippon Steel Corp.’s Vice President Takahiro Mori is set for a US visit that will include a meeting next week with workers representing the three major local unions that run United States Steel Corp.’s iconic plants in the Pittsburgh area.

The move indicates that the Japanese company is making a push to persuade rank-and-file union members that its $14.1 billion bid to take over US Steel will be good for the workers’ long-term prospects. During his campaign, President-elect Donald Trump said he’d block the deal, which remains before regulators. 

United Steelworkers Local 2227 Vice President Jason Zugai said in an interview that he received a personal email from Mori and agreed to sit down with the executive next week at a yet-to-be-determined time and will bring along multiple union members from the Edgar Thomson Plant, Clairton Plant and Irvin Plant. Zugai said he is hoping United Steelworkers International President David McCall, who has been steadfast in his opposition since the deal was announced in December, will also sit down with Mori and reconsider his stance. 

The news comes as both companies await a decision about the pending transaction from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US, or CFIUS. Earlier this year, the security panel granted Nippon Steel permission to refile its plans for the purchase. The potential takeover became an election flash point, particularly in swing-state Pennsylvania, where both US Steel and the USW are based. Investors, analysts and the broader industry are eager for a decision now that the election has passed.

Nippon Steel didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. US Steel declined to comment. 

In a statement, McCall said he wasn’t aware of local union members meeting with Mori. He repeated a position that the national union is seeking a written contract from Nippon Steel guaranteeing capital investments. He said the current terms of the deal would come “at the expense of national defense” and critical supply chains. 

In the interview, Zugai said he expects to tell Mori that he and his fellow steelworkers want their labor contract extended: “Extend it another four years, keep the same pay raises. That would go a long way to get this deal to the finish line.”

“I’m doing whatever I have to do to get this deal done,” Zugai said.

Visit Stops 

Zugai also said Mori will attend this weekend’s Pittsburgh Steelers football game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Mori is also likely to stop in New York and Washington during his visit, according to a person familiar with the plans who asked not to be named because the information is private. The trip has been in the works for several weeks, but the company was waiting for the US election, held on Nov. 5, to pass, the person said. 

McCall, the union head, said in an interview last month that he was making a final push ahead of the election to stress to his members why union leadership opposes the Japanese takeover, a move that came as rank-and-rile members openly challenged his position. A group of union members in October spoke to a Fox News morning show to publicly say they supported Nippon Steel’s acquisition of the storied US company. 

A day before the election, Zugai said he and many other steelworkers stood beside Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania to show their support for the candidate. Zugai said he talked afterwards to Trump for about 3 minutes about the deal and told him many of the steelworkers support for it.

It’s unclear if a decision to approve or kill the deal will ever reach Trump’s desk, as the CFIUS decision time line has been pushed to December, while the Biden administration is still in office.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 06:06 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsNippon Steel’s Mori to Meet Steelworkers in Pittsburgh Next Week

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    139.25
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.9 (-3.4%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.45
    03:50 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -8.8 (-3.03%)

    Tata Power share price

    399.05
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -15.2 (-3.67%)

    Tata Motors share price

    786.40
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    1.45 (0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Suzlon Energy share price

    54.08
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.31 (-8.94%)

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    62.59
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.36 (-7.89%)

    Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals share price

    545.95
    03:44 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -43.85 (-7.43%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    898.15
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -70.5 (-7.28%)
    More from Top Losers

    KNR Constructions share price

    307.80
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    23.65 (8.32%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,259.00
    03:29 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    55.25 (4.59%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    259.70
    03:52 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    9.15 (3.65%)

    Medplus Health Services share price

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    23.85 (3.53%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,865.000.00
      Chennai
      76,871.000.00
      Delhi
      77,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      76,875.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.