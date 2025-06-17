How Nippon Steel won conditional approval for $14.1 billion purchase of US Steel, explained.

In a seeming conclusion to a long drawn merger bid, Nippon Steel has won conditional approval from the Donald Trump administration for its $14.1 billion purchase of United States Steel Corporation.
In a statement last week, the Japanese steelmaker said that they have “committed” to a national security agreement proposed by the US government. The merger includes $55/share deal and will create one of the world’s largest steel companies.
It added that regualtory approvals have been received and “the partnership is expected to be finalised promptly.” The deal is expected to close by June 18, according to a report by Nikkei, without citing a source for the date.
Notably, one of Donald Trump's conditions for backing the deal, includes the US government holding a so-called “golden share” in the merged company. Both Nippon and US Steel have confirmed that the US would get a golden share, what exactly this entails, was unclear. One source told BB, the golden share does not include an equity stake in the company for the government.
Usually, a golden share means that the holder (the US government in this case), get veto vote over certain changes the companies might want to make, the Bloomberg report noted.
In a social media post, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the golden share would allow the US to prevent Nippon Steel from moving the company out of Pittsburgh, change the name of US Steel, or close plants in the US without their consent.
The new agreement also includes security terms that give the US government “significant and unprecedented control measures”, such as control over some board seats and requirements that some leadership roles go to American citizens, sources told Bloomberg.
The text of the security agreement has not been released, but Donald Trump had previously hinted that some caveats include a requirement to keep existing blast furnaces running for a decade, bonuses to steelworkers, and government veto power to retain control over the US Steel board.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
