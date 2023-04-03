Nirma Group acquires eye drop maker Stericon Pharma

Mumbai: The Nirma Group has acquired Bengaluru-based Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd, a maker of eye drops and contact lens solutions. The financial details were not disclosed, but a statement on the private equity (PE) firm InvAscent’s Linkedin page said Nirma had acquired 100% stake in the business from the founders and the PE firm. This acquisition is part of Nirma’s grander strategy to expand its health care presence. Aculife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, the group’s healthcare subsidiary sells medical devices and critical care medicines under its Nirlife and Oneuse brands.

