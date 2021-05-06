Nirma Group’s cement arm Nuvoco Vistas Corp. files papers for Rs5,000 cr IPO

For fiscal year 2020, Nuvoco Vistas' revenue from operation stood at Rs6,793.24 crore versus Rs7,052.13 crore a year ago. Net profit for the period was at Rs249.26 crore against a loss of Rs26.49 crore. For the nine months ended December 2020, the firm reported revenue of Rs4,857.22 crore against a net loss of Rs63.45 crore.