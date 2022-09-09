Nirma vies for Maneesh Pharma stake2 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 01:12 AM IST
Ahmedabad-based Nirma may submit a bid through its healthcare subsidiary Aculife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity
Ahmedabad-based Nirma may submit a bid through its healthcare subsidiary Aculife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity
MUMBAI : Nirma Ltd is among suitors for Maneesh Pharmaceuticals, two people aware of the matter said, as the maker of detergents and cement moves to bolster its healthcare business.