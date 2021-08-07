Mumbai: Nirma group's cement arm Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, India’s fifth largest cement company by capacity, has raised Rs1,500 crore as part of its upcoming IPO's anchor book allotment.

The anchor book allocation is 30% of the total IPO size of Rs5,000 crore.

Over 40 investors (>90% long only funds) participated in the anchor book.

Shares were allocated to the anchor investors at a price of Rs570 per equity share. The IPO opens on 9 August and closes on 11 August.

The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs560-570 per share.

Investors who participated in the anchor book allocation include SBI MF, SBI Life Insurance, IPru MF, Nippon MF, Axis MF, HDFC Life, Mirae MF, Franklin Templeton MF, Premji Invest, and SBI Pension Fund, amongst others.

Foreign portfolio investors such as APG AM, CI Funds, TT International, Carmignac, and Wells Capital participated significantly (~34%) in the anchor book.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited is the fifth largest cement company in India and the largest cement company in East India in terms of capacity, and one of the leading ready mix concrete manufacturers in India. As of 31 March, the company had 11 cement plants with a consolidated installed manufacturing capacity of 22.32 MMTPA. The consolidated entity of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited has well-recognized cement brands in the market, namely Concreto, Duraguard and Double Bull.

ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Capital Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, JP Morgan India Private Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are managing the IPO.

