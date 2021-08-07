Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited is the fifth largest cement company in India and the largest cement company in East India in terms of capacity, and one of the leading ready mix concrete manufacturers in India. As of 31 March, the company had 11 cement plants with a consolidated installed manufacturing capacity of 22.32 MMTPA. The consolidated entity of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited has well-recognized cement brands in the market, namely Concreto, Duraguard and Double Bull.