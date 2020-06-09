Nisaba Godrej to take over as MD and CEO of Godrej Consumer

New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods company Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) on Tuesday informed the exchanges that Vivek Gambhir, the company’s managing director & CEO, will step down from the company on 30 June, 2020, due to personal reasons. Nisaba Godrej, currently the company's executive chairperson, will take on the additional role of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the maker of Cinthol soaps and GoodKnight mosquito repellant, the company said in its announcement.

“Nisaba Godrej has been appointed as Managing Director with effect from July 1, 2020 for a period till September 30, 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuring Annual General Meeting. She will also continue to be the Chairperson of the Board till March 31, 2022 and designated as Chairperson & Managing Director," GCPL said on Tuesday.

Nisaba is the daughter of Adi Godrej, chairman, Godrej Group.

Gambhir, a Harvard Business School graduate, who joined GCPL in 2009 as its chief strategy officer, is stepping away for “personal reasons", the company said. He was appointed as the company’s managing director and CEO in 2013.

Gambhir will continue to be on the board as a whole-time director till 30 September, 2020.

“After 11 fulfilling and wonderful years with Godrej, it is time for me to move on to chart the next phase of my journey. For the past many years, I have been living away from my family and seeing them only on weekends. Recently, I had some health problems that made me think more deeply about my lifestyle. Thankfully, I have fully recovered. I would now like to be able to spend more time with my family," Gambhir said in a statement to the press.

“I would like to thank the Board for reposing their confidence in me. Humanity is going through difficult times right now and GCPL is committed to doing whatever is necessary to serve its stakeholders and community. I look forward to working closely with our talented team to drive our company ahead with clarity, hard work, kindness and a strong sense of purpose, to emerge stronger on the other side," Nisaba Godrej said.

Nisaba has a BSc degree from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Nisaba is the sister of Tanya Dubash and Pirojsha Godrej, the company'sNon-Executive Directors.

For the year ended 31 March, 2020, GCPL posted consolidated net sales of ₹9,826.51 crore down 3.86% from the year ago period.

The maker of soaps, household insecticides, and hair colors that sells packaged goods across Africa, the Middle East and the USA had posted a net sales of Rs10,221.07 crore in 2018-19.

The company has grown in overseas markets through a series of acquisitions.

In 2016, the company acquired two companies, Kenya-based Canon Chemicals, a personal and home care firm. In the same year, it also acquired US-based hair-care products maker SON.

Closer home it competes with Hindustan Unilever, in the personal care categories where the former's Lifebuoy soap leads the personal wash category; it also competes with Loreal in the hair coloring category.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via