Nishith Desai Associates senior lawyer Ruchir Sinha joins Touchstone Partners

Mumbai: Ruchir Sinha, a former top lawyer at law firm Nishith Desai Associates (NDA) has joined Touchstone Partners and will head the law firm's Mumbai office.

Touchstone started as Daulet-Singh & Associates in 2002, and was rebranded Platinum Partners in 2008. Sinha worked at NDA for over 13 years, advising large foreign investors on big ticket investments in India. Touchstone has advised clients such as Tencent, Wellington and Actis among others.

“With the recent joining of Ruchir Sinha, to relaunch and head up our Mumbai office, we felt that the time was right to rebrand, in order to reflect the old and the new within the firm. Effective November 1, 2020, we have retired the Platinum Partners brand and have rebranded ourselves as Touchstone Partners," said Karam Daulet-Singh, founder of the law firm.

"With this significant move we now have world class expertise and experience in fund formation, structured finance, dispute resolution, corporate/M&A, PE and antitrust."

Singh had set up Daulet-Singh & Associates in 2002 after working for several years with a leading international law firm in London.

Sinha will head Touchstone's Mumbai office along with his NDA colleague Shreyas Bhushan who has worked with him on transactions such as GIC’s investment in the setting up of the GIC – IRB InvIT, first unlisted InvIT in India, GIC’s investment (alongside Brookfield and British Columbia Investment Management Company) in the Reliance Tower InvIT in order to acquire JIO Telecom Towers ($3.2 billion); as well as advising GIC in its co-investment into India Grid InvIT alongside KKR ($150 mn).

They have also advised Bahrain-based Investcorp in its acquisition of IDFC’s real estate and private equity asset management businesses ($500 million). Sinha has also been involved in advising on setting up of Investcorp’s fund vehicles for funding their various investment strategies.

Adhitya Srinivasan, who has previously worked with Sinha at NDA, has been roped in at Touchstone to bolster the firm’s private funds practice. Srinivasan is a Harvard Law graduate and has worked in London with Herbert Smith Freehills and, more recently, Simpson Thatcher & Bartlett.

“After many successful years at NDA, my only criteria in considering another law firm were clients and culture. Touchstone’s impressive international clients like sovereign wealth funds, Tencent, Wellington as well as their healthy relationships with strategic clients and international law firms requires them to deliver an international level of work product, which is a scarcity in the Indian context," said Sinha.

