Nissan Motor to raise prices as input cost rises

"There has been continuous escalation in auto component prices, and we have tried to absorb this escalation over the last few months. We are now constrained to increase our prices across all Nissan & Datsun models, the increase varies from variant to variant, while still offering the best value proposition to its discerning Indian customers." said Rakesh Srivastava, managing director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}