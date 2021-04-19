Nissan Motor India ltd on Friday said that its new compact sports utility vehicle, Magnite has received 50000 bookings since launch in December, 2020. The company has also delivered 10000 units of the vehicle during this period and has ramped up its production capacity to meet the demand.

Since its launch on December 2, 2020, the Nissan Magnite has received 2,78,000 plus enquiries with more than 50,000 bookings with 5,000 (10%) bookings on the digital platform and 45,000 through the on-ground bookings at the Nissan dealerships, the company said in a statement.

It further added that approximately 15% of these bookings made were on the CVT (automatic) models and approximately 60% of them were top end variants that are ‘XV’ and the ‘XV Premium’.

“We are extremely overwhelmed with the customer response for the big, bold, beautiful Nissan Magnite. The 50,000 bookings milestone is a testament of the customers trust of the Nissan brand and the love for the charismatic SUV with a revolutionary value proposition as part of Nissan NEXT, the transformation plan towards building a stronger presence and future." said Rakesh Srivastava, managing director, Nissan Motor India.

Last month, Nissan announced that it will increase prices of its vehicles across categories from April as a result of substantial increase in prices of commodities like steel, copper and crude oil in the international market.

Meanwhile to meet the demand for Magnite Nissan has decided ramp up production and recruit around 1000 new temporary workers to start a new shift at the Tamil Nadu based manufacturing plant. The company has also asked dealers to hire more sales and service executives at showrooms to deal with the increased sales enquires and service requests from potential customers.

In addition to the domestic market, Nissan will also export the Magnite to markets like Indonesia and South Africa but catering to demand in India will be the priority. After the Magnite, Nissan may also consider other products in the global portfolio, for the Indian market, especially in the SUV segment since it is considered as the volume driver due to increased customer preference.

