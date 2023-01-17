Nissan, Renault on track to complete deal to revamp alliance

Renault is in the middle of a complex split of its business into five different units while negotiating with Nissan ways to rebalance an alliance with lopsided capital ties that has become a source of friction over the years. Renault sees potential for a roughly €10 billion ($10.8 billion) valuation for Ampere and is planning an initial public offering for the second part of the year, depending on market conditions.

