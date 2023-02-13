Nissan, Renault plan to invest $600 mn in India
- Investment to be used to manufacture, sell and export six new models
- Each of the brands will launch three new products beginning 2025
NEW DELHI : Nissan and Renault, following the signing of a new global alliance in London last week, announced plans to invest $600 million in India over the next three to five years to expand their market share in passenger cars and electric vehicles.
