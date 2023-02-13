NEW DELHI : Nissan and Renault, following the signing of a new global alliance in London last week, announced plans to invest $600 million in India over the next three to five years to expand their market share in passenger cars and electric vehicles.

The investment will be used to develop, manufacture, sell and export six new models, consisting of four mid-sized SUVs (C-segment) and two entry-level EVs (A-segment). Each brand will introduce three new products. The first locally manufactured C-segment SUV is expected to be launched in 2025, with subsequent distinct product introductions by both brands to follow, said Ashwani Gupta, chief operating officer of Nissan Motor Corp.

While a majority of the committed investment by the alliance between the Japanese and French automakers will be used in the area of product development, a part will also be used to modernize the companies’ manufacturing facility in Chennai and increase capacity utilization from less than 50% at present to more than 80%, Gupta told reporters in a conference call.

Nissan and Renault occupy the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, when it comes to automakers’ export volumes from India. The company will, therefore, use India as an export base and capitalize on the fast-growing A & C SUV segments in the global and domestic markets.

Nissan has so far not disclosed whether or when the company will localize production of its new EVs in India. According to Gupta, it will be crucial to build a competitive supply chain, including batteries, to partake in India’s growing EV market and manufacture small, affordable EVs in the country. To be sure, Nissan’s electric hatch Leaf has been in the global markets for over a decade, but high import duty structures mean the car will probably not be imported to the country as a completely built-up (CBU) unit.

The company is, however, open to offering CBUs in higher segments till 2025. It has already confirmed the launch of the X-Trail in India and displayed several other D-segment SUVs in the country last year. The three cars for Nissan will be made in Chennai, and the company is working with the government of Tamil Nadu and the central government to take advantage of government schemes to make battery electric cars more competitive, studying how and when they will apply for incentives, Gupta said.

“The goal is to make local models global, like the Magnite, which is not made anywhere else in the world but serves export markets from India," Gupta added.

The focus on EVs, SUVs and the modernization of its factory will help the companies to increase their market coverage in India, according to Gupta, who added that the company would tread cautiously on the alternative fuels or EV front, taking a considered view of the supply chain and government focus.

Gupta stated that by 2030, 13% of the country’s passenger vehicle market is likely to be electrified.

Renault and Nissan are also realigning shareholding in their joint operations in India. Under the new framework agreement, Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt. Ltd will be 51% owned by Nissan and 49% by Renault, while Renault Nissan Technology Business Centre will be 51% owned by Renault and 49% by Nissan.