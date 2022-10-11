Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Nissan to pull out of Russia and take $686 million loss

Nissan to pull out of Russia and take $686 million loss

REUTERS
1 min read . 07:24 PM ISTKOSAKU NARIOKA, The Wall Street Journal

  • Japanese auto maker sells operation to a Russian entity for one euro but retains option to buy it back within the next six years

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Nissan Motor Co. said Tuesday that it would exit Russia and book a loss equivalent to $686 million, the latest car maker to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Nissan Motor Co. said Tuesday that it would exit Russia and book a loss equivalent to $686 million, the latest car maker to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Japanese auto maker said it would sell all shares of its Russia unit to Moscow-based Central Research and Development Automobile and Engine Institute for one euro, or slightly less than a dollar. Nissan said it retained the option to buy back the entity and its operations within the next six years.

The Japanese auto maker said it would sell all shares of its Russia unit to Moscow-based Central Research and Development Automobile and Engine Institute for one euro, or slightly less than a dollar. Nissan said it retained the option to buy back the entity and its operations within the next six years.

Nissan suspended production at its plant in St. Petersburg in March due to supply-chain disruptions after the invasion.

Other major global auto makers including Nissan’s alliance partner, Renault SA, have also pulled out of Russia or curtailed operations there. In May, Renault reached a deal to cede its 68% stake in Russia’s biggest auto maker, AvtoVaz, to the same Russian state-backed entity that is taking over Nissan’s operations.

The price was one ruble and Renault also retained a six-year option to buy back its shares, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

Toyota Motor Corp. said in September it was ending production at its factory in St. Petersburg.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

