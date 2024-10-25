Nita Ambani wanted husband Mukesh Ambani to tell Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang THIS fact

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani shared the stage at Nvidia's AI summit in Mumbai, where they announced a partnership to build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in India and push for the technology adoption in the country. But, before they talked shop, Ambani had one instruction from his wife, Nita Ambani, to complete.

Fireside Humour Welcoming Huang to Mumbai, Ambani said, “Jensen first let me welcome you to our city of Mumbai. A city with a large heart. We are in what is the Jio World Centre, which is new, it was built by my wife.” He then went on to quip, “If I don't say that it's built by my wife... I was instructed to say that.”

With the mood lightened, Huang joked back, “Am I at her house? Her house is bigger than your house. I thought your house was big.” He then got laughs from the audience by joking: “From Mukesh's house, I can see my house in California.”

Nvidia in India Huang, who was in his first visit to India, at the AI Summit on October 24 announced that Nvidia Corp will supply AI processors to RIL's 1 GW under-construction data centre in Gujarat. He added that the AI cip maker will also join hands with Indian tech giants Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Wipro to "deepen partnerships in growing Indian market", as per a PTI report.

Nvidia will supply its Blackwell AI processor for the Reliance data centre while its Hopper AI chips will be supplied to large-scale data centres of firms like Yotta Data Services and Tata Communications.

Also, Infosys, TCS, and Wipro will help clients deploy AI with custom-built solutions that use the US giant's enterprise software platform. Tech Mahindra will use its new Hindi-language AI model to develop a custom AI model called Indus 2.0.

You can catch their full fireside chat here: