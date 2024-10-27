Nita Ambani launches Health Seva Plan. All you need to know about healthcare plan for women and children

  • Nita Ambani announced Health Seva Plan, an initiative celebrating the 10th anniversary of H N Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Riya R Alex
Published27 Oct 2024, 10:20 PM IST
Nita Ambani announced Health Seva Plan on Sunday.
Nita Ambani announced Health Seva Plan on Sunday.(PTI)

Nita Ambani, the Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, announced a new Health Seva Plan for testing and treating children, adolescent girls, and women on the anniversary of Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Health Seva plan commemorates the 10th anniversary of H N Reliance Foundation Hospital by promising free screening and treatment for 50,000 children with congenital heart disease, and free screening and treatment for 50,000 women suffering from breast cancer and cancer. It will also provide free cervical cancer vaccination for 10,000 adolescent girls, Reliance Industries informed in a press release.

Also Read | Nita Ambani wanted husband Mukesh to tell Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang THIS fact

"For 10 years, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital has been driven by our vision to make world-class healthcare accessible and affordable to every Indian. Together, we have touched millions of lives and offered hope to countless families. As we celebrate this milestone, we have launched a New Health Seva Plan, free of cost, for children and women from marginalized communities," Nita Ambani said at the 10-year anniversary celebrations on Sunday.

About Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital

According to the release, the hospital has catered to 2.75 million Indians, including over 1.5 lakh children, in the last ten years. The hospital has conducted over 500 organ transplants and has a record for transplanting 6 organs in 24 hours.

Also Read | Ratan Tata, ‘great son of India’, was a mentor to Akash Ambani: Nita Ambani

Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre was founded in 1925 by Gordhandas Bhagwandas Narottamdas. It was renovated and reopened in 2014.

The hospital is a 360-bed quaternary care Hospital in South Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Reliance Foundation-led hospital aims to deliver safe, affordable, and world-class healthcare to all sections of society by using international evidence-based practices, skilled professionals, well-trained staff, and the latest technology, the release said.

Also Read | Nita Ambani joins Kareena Kapoor’s son, others for dandiya at Dussehra Assembly

It is Joint International Commission (JCI) andNational Accreditation Board for Hospital and Healthcare Providers (NABH) accredited, one of the highest standard for healthcare institutions.

Additionally, it is the Largest Gold Certified Green Hospital in Mumbai: National and International Green Building Conformance, according to the release.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 10:20 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsNita Ambani launches Health Seva Plan. All you need to know about healthcare plan for women and children

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,305.00700.00
      Chennai
      80,311.00700.00
      Delhi
      80,463.00700.00
      Kolkata
      80,315.00700.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.