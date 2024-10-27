Nita Ambani, the Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, announced a new Health Seva Plan for testing and treating children, adolescent girls, and women on the anniversary of Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Health Seva plan commemorates the 10th anniversary of H N Reliance Foundation Hospital by promising free screening and treatment for 50,000 children with congenital heart disease, and free screening and treatment for 50,000 women suffering from breast cancer and cancer. It will also provide free cervical cancer vaccination for 10,000 adolescent girls, Reliance Industries informed in a press release.

"For 10 years, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital has been driven by our vision to make world-class healthcare accessible and affordable to every Indian. Together, we have touched millions of lives and offered hope to countless families. As we celebrate this milestone, we have launched a New Health Seva Plan, free of cost, for children and women from marginalized communities," Nita Ambani said at the 10-year anniversary celebrations on Sunday.

About Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital According to the release, the hospital has catered to 2.75 million Indians, including over 1.5 lakh children, in the last ten years. The hospital has conducted over 500 organ transplants and has a record for transplanting 6 organs in 24 hours.

Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre was founded in 1925 by Gordhandas Bhagwandas Narottamdas. It was renovated and reopened in 2014.

The hospital is a 360-bed quaternary care Hospital in South Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Reliance Foundation-led hospital aims to deliver safe, affordable, and world-class healthcare to all sections of society by using international evidence-based practices, skilled professionals, well-trained staff, and the latest technology, the release said.

It is Joint International Commission (JCI) andNational Accreditation Board for Hospital and Healthcare Providers (NABH) accredited, one of the highest standard for healthcare institutions.