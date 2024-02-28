Nita Ambani likely to Chair Reliance-Disney India media merger, says report
Nita Ambani's anticipated appointment as chair follows her recent departure from the RIL board, signalling a shift towards a focus on charitable endeavours. Presently, she holds the position of founder and chair at the Reliance Foundation.
Nita Ambani, spouse of Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani, is poised to take the helm as chair of the board following the merger of Reliance Industries and Walt Disney's Indian media assets, Reuters reported citing sources.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message