NITES alleges forced employee transfers at TCS, files complaint

Mumbai: Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has filed a complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment against Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), alleging that the IT services company was "systematically forcing more than 2,000 employees to transfer to different cities without proper notice or consultation".

NITES has requested the ministry to look for possible labour code violations, and urged it to take action against India's largest IT company.

"We urge the Ministry of Labour and Employment to take immediate action to investigate TCS's transfer practices and take appropriate action against the company. We also request the ministry to formulate new policies and regulations to protect IT workers from unethical transfer practices," said Harpreet Singh Saluja, president for NITES, an agency that looks into the grievances of IT employees.

As per the complaint, dated 15 November, these enforced relocations are causing significant distress to both the workers and their families.

NITES said it has received more than 180 complaints from the employees. Although the company did not respond to Mint's queries, an executive called these transfers as “routine".

NITES also highlighted a lack of clarity in TCS's communication regarding transfers, allegedly sent via email without elaborating on the business needs prompting such moves.

It has previously accused TCS of delaying the induction of new hires and has demanded compensation for those affected, as well as access to the company's employee assistance programmes.

