NITES asks labour ministry to take action against Wipro for delay in onboarding

Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has urged the Ministry of Labour and Employment to look into the delay at Wipro in absorbing campus graduates.
“Livelihood of 1000s of students & employees is now jeopardized. These students & employees applied for a job in Wipro around September 2021," the IT sector employees union said in its letter to the Minsiter of Labour and Employment on September 24.
The tech sector is facing a hiring ebb as a recession in the US looms and companies face margin pressures.
NITES has alleged that while Wipro had initially offered ₹3.5 lakh to these graduates, it had “promised" to upgrade the salary of these students and employees to ₹6.5 lakh on the condition to pass the training program with 60% and above marks.
“The Unpaid Internship started around March – April 2022 & ended around July 2022. The joining of these employees was supposed to be completed in August 2022 but the company kept on postponing the joining or on boarding date," the letter to the ministry said.