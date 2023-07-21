Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) released a formula to determine the cost of acquisition (COA) of equity shares of RIL and Reliance Strategic Investments (to be renamed as JFS) in a press release on Thursday. Nithin Kamath, CEO of Zerodha, praised RIL for promptly declaring the COA before the corporate action (JFS demerger), which occurred on the ex-date in the previous session. Kamath explained that this move facilitated better price discovery and allowed brokers' trading apps to adjust the buy average price for holdings in time.

Typically, companies take time, even after the ex-date, to announce the COA, creating a risk of retail investors panicking and selling due to an artificial loss when the price adjustments are not made on time. Kamath emphasized that announcing COA well in advance would be ideal and beneficial for investors, as it helps remove reasons for panic and allows brokers to show accurate profit and loss (P&L) details to investors even on the ex-date.

RIL's press release provided the formula for determining the COA, stating that the income tax provisions require the COA to be calculated based on the net worth of the resulting company (RSIL or JFS) divided by the net worth of the demerged company (RIL). The formula mentioned an apportionment ratio of 4.68 for RSIL and 95.32 for RIL in the case of demerger.

Centrum Broking used RIL's standalone net worth of ₹5 lakh crore and the apportionment ratio of 4.68% for RSIL to arrive at the net worth of RSIL, which was calculated at ₹23,500 crores. However, RIL stated that this communication is provided for the benefit of shareholders, and the company takes no express or implied liability in relation to this guidance.

