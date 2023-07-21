Nithin Kamath from Zerodha applauds RIL's decision to disclose the acquisition cost.2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 06:31 PM IST
RIL released the formula for determining the COA of equity shares in a press release, praised by Zerodha CEO for facilitating better price discovery and avoiding panic selling. The formula mentioned an apportionment ratio of 4.68 for RSIL and 95.32 for RIL in the case of demerger.
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) released a formula to determine the cost of acquisition (COA) of equity shares of RIL and Reliance Strategic Investments (to be renamed as JFS) in a press release on Thursday. Nithin Kamath, CEO of Zerodha, praised RIL for promptly declaring the COA before the corporate action (JFS demerger), which occurred on the ex-date in the previous session. Kamath explained that this move facilitated better price discovery and allowed brokers' trading apps to adjust the buy average price for holdings in time.
Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) demerged its financial arm, Jio Financial Services (JFSL), resulting in its share price being discovered at ₹2,580 per share. Additionally, JFSL's value was determined at ₹261.85 per share after a special pre-opening session. The demerger ratio was set at 1:1.
Following the demerger, RIL's share price ended at ₹2,623.00 apiece on the BSE, 1.67% higher than its discovered price of ₹2,580.00. The market discovered price for JFSL exceeded most brokerages' estimates, reflecting the market's positive assessment of JFSL's potential. The broad reach of JFSL through RIL's other business segments, such as Reliance Retail, is expected to drive significant growth for the company in the coming years. Market analysts believe that this potential is being favorably considered by investors, leading to the higher valuation for JFSL.