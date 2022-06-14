The biggest stock broker in India, Zerodha on Tuesday introduced the Family portfolio view on Console which allows an investor to add up to 10 family member portfolios (Zerodha accounts) and track the consolidated portfolio through one account. Co-founder Nithin Kamath said it is a first step towards helping customers have a consolidated family portfolio view. Kamath cited his father's struggle behind the latest launch.

Kamath through his Twitter account said, "Throughout his career as a bank manager, my dad has invested in stocks, MFs, and insurance through various entities. Despite working in a brokerage firm and my best efforts, I have been unable to help him consolidate his investments and help him exit the wasteful investments."

He further said, "I'm sure many Indians must be facing the same problem, just like my dad," adding, "as a first step towards attempting to solve it, we are helping our customers have a consolidated family portfolio view across Zerodha accounts."

He added, "Hopefully, all banks, depositories, & insurance companies go live on the account aggregator framework soon."

"The plan is to then work on offering a consolidated portfolio view across all assets, including insurance, & provide an easy way to liquidate whenever needed," Kamath added.

In a statement, Zerodha stated that only viewing and tracking are allowed after explicit authorisation from the family member’s account. Regulations don’t allow one account to place orders on behalf of another, even if the other account belongs to a family member.

The combined portfolio shows asset allocation and exposure to stocks and sectors across all the accounts. You can use the drop-down to select a particular account.

Explaining the struggle of many families, Zerodha pointed out that even though investments might happen through multiple individual accounts, one person is usually monitoring multiple portfolios in the family. It is extremely important to track the portfolio risks in terms of asset allocation and concentration to stocks and sectors not just at an individual level but also at a family level. But getting an accurate family portfolio view is a nightmare.

It added, "the person managing the accounts would have to cobble together Excel sheets and various other portfolio tracking tools and deal with data quality issues."

Thereby, the company has introduced the Family portfolio view on Console.

Here are the steps to add family accounts

Step 1 - Visit the website kite.zerodha.com/holdings and click on Family.

Step 2 - You will be redirected to Console. Click on Link a sub-account.

Step 3 - Enter the sub-account’s Kite user ID, PAN, and mobile number and click on Continue.

Step 4 - An SMS with the verification link will be sent to the mobile number of the sub-account holder. The sub-account holder must authorize the by clicking the verification link in the SMS, allowing the requester to view their portfolio. The verification link is valid for 2 hours.

Notably, holdings in the Console portfolio view are updated live with the latest price, but any stock bought or sold gets credited or debited and becomes visible after the end-of-the-day settlement.

Currently, Zerodha has made a beta release of the family portfolio view. Only holdings can be viewed at the family level.

Zerodha said, "We are working on adding support for family-level tagging, goals, etc."

An investor can transfer shares from another Demat account to your Zerodha account and update trade dates and prices for those transactions to effectively track the portfolio.

However, NRI account addition for accounts with non-Indian numbers is not supported. But Zerodha also said, "this will be made available soon."