Nithin Kamath on how Zerodha is solving this problem that his dad even faced3 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2022, 11:40 PM IST
- Currently, Zerodha has made a beta release of the family portfolio view. Only holdings can be viewed at the family level.
The biggest stock broker in India, Zerodha on Tuesday introduced the Family portfolio view on Console which allows an investor to add up to 10 family member portfolios (Zerodha accounts) and track the consolidated portfolio through one account. Co-founder Nithin Kamath said it is a first step towards helping customers have a consolidated family portfolio view. Kamath cited his father's struggle behind the latest launch.