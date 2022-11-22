NITI Aayog ex-vice chairman Rajiv Kumar joins Sotheby’s advisory board

NITI Aayog ex-vice chairman Rajiv Kumar joins Sotheby’s advisory board1 min read . 08:06 PM IST
NEW DELHI :Renowned economist and former Vice-Chairman of the NITI Aayog Rajiv Kumar has joined advisory board of the leading luxury property consultant firm India Sotheby’s International Realty (ISIR), the company announced on Tuesday.
He will advise ISIR on policy and advocacy matters with the objective of promoting transparency and professionalism in the real estate sector.
Rajiv Kumar will also be guiding the ISIR on the next phase of growth in the region including evaluation of new opportunities in the real estate space.
“We are delighted to have Rajiv Kumar on ISIR’s Advisory Board. He is one of the most seasoned economists in the country with wide experience ranging from industry policy making at the highest levels of the government. We are sure that with Dr Kumar on our Board, ISIR will achieve new heights," said Amit Goyal, CEO, India Sotheby’s International Realty.
Rajiv Kumar also expressed happiness about his new assignment. “India Sotheby’s International Realty is a premier organisation in real estate advisory and transaction segment. We all know that the realty sector is a major driver of economic growth in the country. Transparency and professionalism are key to a healthy growth of the real estate sector and these are also the core values at ISIR. Therefore, I am delighted to join the advisory board of such a promising organisation which has over the years carved out a leadership role in the luxury real estate," he said.
Rajiv Kumar, who is an alumnus of St Stephen College and the Lucknow University, has received D Litt degrees (honoris causa) from his alma mater, the Lucknow University, and other institutions of higher learning. He has a D Phil in economics from Oxford University (1982) and a Ph D from Lucknow University, India (1978).