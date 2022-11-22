NITI Aayog ex-vice chairman Rajiv Kumar joins Sotheby’s advisory board

Rajiv Kumar also expressed happiness about his new assignment. “India Sotheby’s International Realty is a premier organisation in real estate advisory and transaction segment. We all know that the realty sector is a major driver of economic growth in the country. Transparency and professionalism are key to a healthy growth of the real estate sector and these are also the core values at ISIR. Therefore, I am delighted to join the advisory board of such a promising organisation which has over the years carved out a leadership role in the luxury real estate," he said.