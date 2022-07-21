Niti Aayog to help develop NTPC’s net zero roadmap

With 17% of installed generation capacity of the country, NTPC meets around 24% of country’s power requirement. With this collaboration, NTPC would be able to utilize the expertise of NITI Aayog’s energy team for emissions and energy (portfolio mix) modelling including development of scenarios for 2030, 2037, 2047 and 2070 and also get assistance in establishment of Carbon Management Unit (CMU) in NTPC with the aim of integrating all GHG reduction initiatives under one umbrella.