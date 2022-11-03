Niva Bupa and IDFC First Bank partner for bancassurance1 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 11:37 AM IST
Through this partnership Niva Bupa will provide best-in-class health insurance solutions to IDFC First Bank’s customers.
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited (formerly known as Max Bupa Health Insurance Company), has announced its corporate agency partnership with IDFC First Bank to provide best-in-class health insurance solutions to the bank’s customers.