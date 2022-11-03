Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited (formerly known as Max Bupa Health Insurance Company), has announced its corporate agency partnership with IDFC First Bank to provide best-in-class health insurance solutions to the bank’s customers.

Vikas Sharma, head of Wealth Management & Private Banking, IDFC First said, “Our Bank’s advanced digital capabilities combined with Niva Bupa’s best-in-class health insurance solutions will enable us to deliver an exceptional proposition to our customers. The partnership will empower the two institutions to serve customers better and help them lead healthier lives.

Niva Bupa is known for introducing some of the most innovative health insurance benefits across the industry. Their ability to design and launch products for different customer segments will help us offer customised offerings to our customers depending on their requirement and healthcare needs."

Krishnan Ramachandran, MD & CEO, Niva Bupa Health Insurance said, “We are excited to join hands with IDFC Bank, our first banca partnership of this financial year. This partnership is well aligned with our growth plans charted for the business for this fiscal and will enable us to expand our reach to provide quality health care solutions to the bank’s customers. We are confident that our wide portfolio of indemnity and group health insurance products and services, will be able to address the growing healthcare related concerns of the bank’s varied customer segments across regions."

Both Niva Bupa and IDFC Bank share synergy in terms of creating strong digital platforms for customers to enable seamless customer onboarding and excellent service experience. Niva Bupa has developed a proprietary digital application called ‘InstaInsure’ which provides an intuitive health insurance buying experience and simplifies the on-boarding process. Besides, IDFC Bank customers will be able to avail services such as pre-authorization of cashless claims within 30 minutes and have access to 9,100+ top quality hospitals across the country.

IDFC FIRST Bank has a digital first approach and serves customers through its state-of-the-art netbanking platform and an intuitive, user-friendly, and contemporary mobile app, which complements its nationwide branches, ATMs, and loan centres.