Niva Bupa and IDFC First Bank partner for bancassurance

Krishnan Ramachandran, MD & CEO, Niva Bupa Health Insurance said, “We are excited to join hands with IDFC Bank, our first banca partnership of this financial year. This partnership is well aligned with our growth plans charted for the business for this fiscal and will enable us to expand our reach to provide quality health care solutions to the bank’s customers. We are confident that our wide portfolio of indemnity and group health insurance products and services, will be able to address the growing healthcare related concerns of the bank’s varied customer segments across regions."