Women athletes are helping Niva Bupa build trust in health insurance, says CMO

Mumbai: The 23rd Commonwealth Games kicked off in Glasgow this month, with India fielding a contingent of more than 120 athletes including weightlifting champion Mirabai Chanu and Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra.
Health insurance firm Niva Bupa is among the official sponsors of this edition of the Games, along with its UK parent Bupa. Nimish Agarwal, head–digital business unit, and chief marketing officer, tells Mint why the company is associating with the games and how female sports stars such as Saina Nehwal and Mirabai Chanu can help earn trust in a tricky category. Here are some edited excerpts from an interview.
Why did you sponsor the Commonwealth Games? When it comes to sports, cricket is every sponsor’s first priority.
We have a global sponsorship with Bupa and the Commonwealth Games. As Niva Bupa, we haven’t done a lot of sporting properties, but this global partnership has been in the making for a long time.