Women athletes are helping Niva Bupa build trust in health insurance, says CMO

The first question to ask ourselves is: what stories does the brand want to tell? The story of a comeback from an athlete’s standpoint has not been told enough. People talk of medals, honours and the path to success. Cricketers get spotted very well and there is a reasonable amount of money in that sport. But this is not true for the Commonwealth Games. Athletes come from very different backgrounds and they are talked about a lot when they are first spotted, but not over a long period of time.