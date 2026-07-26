Women athletes are helping Niva Bupa build trust in health insurance, says CMO

Health insurance firm Niva Bupa is among the official sponsors of this edition of the Games, along with its UK parent Bupa. Nimish Agarwal, head–digital business unit, and chief marketing officer, tells Mint why the company is associating with the games and how female sports stars such as Saina Nehwal and Mirabai Chanu can help earn trust in a tricky category. Here are some edited excerpts from an interview.