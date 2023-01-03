Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited (formerly known as Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited) has signed a corporate agency agreement with Sundaram Finance Limited to offer Niva Bupa’s select range of indemnity plans to its growing range of existing and past customers.

“Some of the retail products being offered by Sundaram Finance to its customers include ReAssure – Niva Bupa’s highest selling comprehensive family floater plan, Senior First – a tailor-made plan for Senior Citizens and Health Recharge, according to Niva Bupa press release.

Krishnan Ramachandran, MD & CEO, Niva Bupa Health Insurance said, “We are elated to enter into this partnership with one of the most trustworthy and reliable financial institutions in the country. We are confident that our thoughtfully designed health insurance products will be backed by superior customer experience, enabling us to meet the healthcare needs of Sundaram Finance’s vast customer segment and penetrate further into the emerging markets across the country."

This partnership can provide an opportunity to Sundaram Finance customers to secure themselves and their families against medical expenditures related to Covid-19 or any other critical illnesses. The plan will provide peace of mind to customers to tide through any medical emergencies. Sundaram Finance will use its strong network of over 640 branches across the country to reach out to customers as part of this partnership, as per the release.

Rajiv Lochan, MD, Sundaram Finance Limited said, “Health Insurance is no more a choice, but a necessity and we believe that by offering a range of comprehensive products which are designed to fulfil varying customer needs, we can provide innovative and tailor-made solutions to our customers."

Niva Bupa Health Insurance and Sundaram Finance strongly believe in making health insurance accessible to every customer in the country. With this partnership, the aim is to make health insurance available in every nook and corner of the country by introducing innovative and customer-friendly products, as per the press release.