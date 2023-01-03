Niva Bupa Health Insurance signs corporate agency agreement with Sundaram Finance1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 01:54 PM IST
Some of the retail products being offered by Sundaram Finance to its customers include ReAssure and Senior First
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited (formerly known as Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited) has signed a corporate agency agreement with Sundaram Finance Limited to offer Niva Bupa’s select range of indemnity plans to its growing range of existing and past customers.