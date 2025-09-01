Attention policyholders! Niva Bupa suspends cashless facility for Max Hospitals. Here's what you can do

In a move that could impact a significant number of policyholders, Niva Bupa Health Insurance has suspended cashless treatment facility option at all Max Hospitals in India, according to a report by the Economic Times.

Niva Bupa had no official statement on the matter when Mint reached out to the company for a response. At time of writing, the company website's main page and official social media handles also had no notice about the same.

Niva Bupa removes cashless facility at Max Hospitals: What happened? According to the ET report, Niva Bupa has informed its partners that “all Max hospitals have been removed from their list of network hospitals” from September 1, 2025. It added that Max and Niva Bupa's agreement expired in May 2025 adn discussion on tariff revision are ongoing, pending which the cashless facility is “temporarily suspended”.

A spokesperson for Max Healthcare told the publication that Niva Bupa has asked the company “to further reduce tariffs, which are already pegged at 2022 levels. Max Healthcare believes that any further reduction is unviable and could compromise patient safety and the quality of care. To support patients, Max Healthcare has set up an express desk to help them claim reimbursements from insurers without having to make upfront payments at Max Hospitals.”

What can policyholders and patients do? For the time being, patients and policyholders can opt for the reimbursement process instead of cashless. This would involve upfront payment of the bills, followed by reimbursement claims to be filed with Niva Bupa.

The ET report also noted that alternative arrangements include directing policyholders who prefer cashless services to other partner hospitals where the facilities remain available.