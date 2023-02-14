Niva Bupa weighs stake sale at $2 billion valuation: Report
Niva Bupa Health Insurance, a joint venture between the UK insurer and Indian private equity fund True North, is working with an adviser on the potential stake sale, the report said. The sale could raise as much as $100 million.
An Indian general insurer backed by British United Provident Association Ltd. is considering selling a minority stake that could value the firm at around $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
