Niva Bupa weighs stake sale at $2 billion valuation: Report

Niva Bupa has a network of more than 9,100 hospitals and serves about 7 million people as of March 2021, according to its website. Founded as a joint venture between Bupa and Indian insurer Max India Ltd., Max sold its stake to True North in 2019, the website shows. The firm was rebranded as Niva Bupa two years later, and Bupa increased its stake to 44.75%, according to the UK insurer’s annual report.

