Nivesh raises $1.6 million in funding led by IAN Fund

“We are looking at making Nivesh a full-stack platform taking care of all financial needs of our customers. So, we will continue to integrate all possible products towards that end. The aim is to increase the penetration of financial products such as mutual funds, corporate FDs, insurance, etc., in tier- and above cities. We, at Nivesh, follow a hybrid model of digital-first approach with human connect to reach people in every corner of the country," said Anurag Garg, founder and chief executive officer, Nivesh.